Idea Chain Coin Price Down 38% Over Last Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00007377 BTC on popular exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $150.34 million and approximately $12,262.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00225916 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,230.49 or 0.83571847 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.