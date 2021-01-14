Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 21.8%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price shot up 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.30. 134,182,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 79,154,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $788.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 2,511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 69,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

