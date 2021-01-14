Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 21.8%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price shot up 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.30. 134,182,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 79,154,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $788.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.
About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.