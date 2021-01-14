IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 21% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and $797,078.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 21% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00381832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.03 or 0.04101887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012671 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

