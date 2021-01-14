IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total transaction of $986,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $497.58 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

