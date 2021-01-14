IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Up 6.3%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 266,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 168,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $354.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDT by 394.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in IDT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDT by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

