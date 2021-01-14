IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 14,913 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in The Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in The Southern by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Southern by 68.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

