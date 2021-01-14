IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,171 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,765.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,609.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.