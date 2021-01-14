IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,007 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average is $144.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

