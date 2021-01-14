IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after buying an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 421,527 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,612.00, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.