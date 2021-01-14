IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.9% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock worth $2,225,116,182. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

