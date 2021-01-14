IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,023,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,683 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,245 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,358 shares of company stock worth $22,765,095. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $89.26 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

