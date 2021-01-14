IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $416.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

