IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,427 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $413.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

