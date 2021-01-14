IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,218 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 438,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

LHX opened at $186.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

