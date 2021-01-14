IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,398 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

MCO stock opened at $274.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.