IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,133 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $256.66 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

