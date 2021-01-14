IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,927 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.