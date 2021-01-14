IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,121 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.