IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $417.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

