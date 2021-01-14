IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

NYSE:DG opened at $218.22 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day moving average of $205.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

