IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $16.04 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $366.95 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.53 and its 200-day moving average is $354.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

