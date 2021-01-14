IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,149 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.