IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.04 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $229.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

