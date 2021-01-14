IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 126.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 43.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 191.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Newmont by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,618. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

