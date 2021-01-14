IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after acquiring an additional 668,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.07.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,099 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

