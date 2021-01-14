IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $50.72 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $854.41 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,225.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

