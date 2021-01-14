IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $51.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,754.40 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,770.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,613.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

