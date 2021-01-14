IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

