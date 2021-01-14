IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $63.40 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $251.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

