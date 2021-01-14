IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,083,000 after buying an additional 58,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

