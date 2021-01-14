IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9,260.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after purchasing an additional 641,268 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,786 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

