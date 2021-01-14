IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,739 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $511.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

