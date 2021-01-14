IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,971 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $290.10 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $296.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average of $218.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.