IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 21,268 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,584,000 after buying an additional 1,353,537 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after buying an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,379,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after buying an additional 839,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,869,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

