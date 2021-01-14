IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 24,777 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $31,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 26,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

