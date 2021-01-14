IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,117 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,028 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.