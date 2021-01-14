IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 58,175 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

