IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,009,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,259,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $690.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

