IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

