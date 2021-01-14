IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 226,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

