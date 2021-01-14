IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L)’s (IGG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

IGG stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 863 ($11.28). The company had a trading volume of 287,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,325. The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 851.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 804.95. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 908 ($11.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

About IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

