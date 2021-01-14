IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. 1,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

