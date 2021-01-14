IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. IGO has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.96.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

