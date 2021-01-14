iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($12.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.87) to ($12.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

IHRT opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 523,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 403,148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.