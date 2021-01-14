IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

