II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.87. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

IIVI stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. 1,938,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,631. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,767,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.