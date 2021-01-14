Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $362.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $11,405,520 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

