IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,313.00

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,313 ($17.15) and last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.92), with a volume of 42643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($16.46).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI plc (IMI.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

Get IMI plc (IMI.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,186.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.84. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.