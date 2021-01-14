Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.02

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $227.02 and traded as low as $207.16. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of £59.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.02.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.