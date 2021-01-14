ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several analysts have commented on IMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.61. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 2,075.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.